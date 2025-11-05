FWG Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

