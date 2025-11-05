Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Ovintiv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,422. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.18.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

