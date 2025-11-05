Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $201.47 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $201.47 million and $24.87 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 505,507,831 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

