WINkLink Price Down 12.7% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $17.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,674.82 or 0.99502000 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.386313. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00003403 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $20,741,888.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

