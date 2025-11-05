Adshares Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $32.11 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

