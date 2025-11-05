Critical Contrast: Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) & Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) and Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sirius XM and Idw Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 4 2 3 1 2.10 Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sirius XM presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Sirius XM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Idw Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM -26.41% 3.73% 1.51% Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sirius XM and Idw Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sirius XM and Idw Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $8.90 billion 0.83 -$1.67 billion $2.83 7.76 Idw Media $26.47 million 0.38 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.16

Idw Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius XM. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sirius XM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sirius XM has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idw Media has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Idw Media shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sirius XM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Idw Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Idw Media on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. This segment also distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website; podcasts, including true crime, news, politics, music, comedy, sports, and entertainment; and offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data, remote vehicles diagnostic, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. In addition, this segment provides music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; graphic information related to road closings, traffic flow, and incident data for consumers with in-vehicle navigation systems; real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes; and music programming and commercial-free music services for office, restaurants, and other business. Its Pandora and Off-platform segment operates music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform, which offers personalized experience for listener through computers, tablets, mobile devices, vehicle speakers, and connected devices; and provides advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

