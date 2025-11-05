Cronos (CRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.09 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. Cronos has a total market cap of $11.90 billion and $66.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00004862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,133,004,127 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

