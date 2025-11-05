Comparing Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) & Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR)

Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR – Get Free Report) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.78, meaning that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Triller Group and Vertiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vertiv 1 5 21 2 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Vertiv has a consensus price target of $177.81, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Vertiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Triller Group.

This table compares Triller Group and Vertiv”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $54.19 million 1.85 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.50 Vertiv $8.01 billion 9.00 $495.80 million $2.65 71.13

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Vertiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group N/A N/A N/A Vertiv 10.67% 50.82% 14.98%

Summary

Vertiv beats Triller Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

