Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

