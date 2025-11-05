Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 128.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $1,010,288.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,049.55. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.