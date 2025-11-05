Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 128.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific
In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $1,010,288.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,049.55. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
BSX opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.