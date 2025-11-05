Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE XOM opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $486.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

