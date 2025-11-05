Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.43 and last traded at GBX 0.45. 20,956,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 8,440,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48.

Artemis Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

Artemis Resources (ASX/AIM: ARV; FRA: ATY; US: ARTTF) is a gold and copper-focused resources company with projects in Western Australia.

The Company’s projects include;

• The Karratha Gold and Copper Project (100%) – includes the Carlow gold/copper resource with multiple prospective satellite prospects including Titan, where drilling hit 1m at 16.4g/t Au.

• Cassowary Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Potential – located east of Kalgoorlie on the edge of a crustal boundary with a number of identified intrusions targeted for drilling in late 2025.

• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).

• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.

