Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,272 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 395% compared to the average daily volume of 2,883 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 437,310 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 241.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 730,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,266 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $12,031,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 29,604.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 818,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 31.5%

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 22,456,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $869.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

