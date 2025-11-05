Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,681,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 178,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Aztec Minerals Trading Up 4.3%
The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.08.
About Aztec Minerals
Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
