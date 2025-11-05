Coupang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 14,272 call options.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 503,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This represents a 61.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $2,076,045.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,182.14. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 977,330 shares of company stock worth $30,864,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 10,276,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.19 and a beta of 1.17. Coupang has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

