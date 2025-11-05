Traders Buy Large Volume of Zeta Global Call Options (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 31,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 24,457 call options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
ZETA stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,821,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,924. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
