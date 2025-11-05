The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 19,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

