Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,526 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 221,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

