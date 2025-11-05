Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $666.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

