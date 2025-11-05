Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 421,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

Institutional Trading of Tanger

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

