Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.290- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.14.

NYSE RACE traded up $7.45 on Wednesday, hitting $406.84. The company had a trading volume of 289,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,064. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $372.31 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

