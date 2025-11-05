Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.44.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,099. Waste Management has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

