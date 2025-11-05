Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM
Waste Management Stock Up 0.0%
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Management
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.