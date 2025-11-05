GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.07 and a 200 day moving average of $305.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

