Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

