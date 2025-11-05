Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7%

WMT stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $815.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

