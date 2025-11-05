NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 684 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,707,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $815.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.