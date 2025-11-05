Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%
EFAS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 7,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile
