Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

EFAS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 7,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

