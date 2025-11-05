Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 202,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,620.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,081,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

