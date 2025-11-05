Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 100,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 565,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

