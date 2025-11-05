United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -1.29% -0.56% -0.48% United Internet 1.90% 2.19% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 8 4 3 2.56 United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $91.14, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than United Internet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and United Internet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.24 billion 7.88 -$112.00 million ($0.14) -519.57 United Internet $6.85 billion 0.77 $114.57 million $0.74 36.94

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats United Internet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

