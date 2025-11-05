Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 654,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

