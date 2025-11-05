Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.
Capri Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 654,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
