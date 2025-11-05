Grok Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.86 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Grok has a market cap of $3.86 million and $1.48 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grok has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Grok token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grok alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,709.67 or 0.99091665 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,594,905,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1878154238657970216. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,594,905,219.056528 with 6,319,181,219.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00059947 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,574,800.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.