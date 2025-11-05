Solayer SOL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $370.78 Thousand (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for about $178.86 or 0.00172555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $119.67 million and $370.78 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 269,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 269,742.98709401. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 175.88641119 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $318,836.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

