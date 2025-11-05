Critical Review: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Paymentus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $775.18 million 2.41 $121.16 million $0.26 19.98 Paymentus $871.74 million 5.12 $44.17 million $0.43 82.84

Payoneer Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paymentus. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Payoneer Global and Paymentus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 2 8 0 2.80 Paymentus 0 5 4 0 2.44

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 93.70%. Paymentus has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Paymentus.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 9.81% 13.42% 1.30% Paymentus 5.29% 12.91% 10.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

