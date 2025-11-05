Head-To-Head Review: Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC) vs. Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) and Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Perceptive Capital Solutions alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and Aimei Health Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A N/A $1.91 million $0.22 48.70 Aimei Health Technology N/A N/A $2.55 million $0.23 50.00

Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aimei Health Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perceptive Capital Solutions and Aimei Health Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aimei Health Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and Aimei Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -149.85% 3.61% Aimei Health Technology N/A -95.88% 3.06%

Volatility and Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology beats Perceptive Capital Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

About Aimei Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.