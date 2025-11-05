Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $200.14 and last traded at $195.5760, with a volume of 164736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

