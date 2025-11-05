Barclays Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $43.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

