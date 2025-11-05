eCash (XEC) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, eCash has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $265.73 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,650.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.00473799 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00020609 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,943,264,047,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,943,251,547,580 coins. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
