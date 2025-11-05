Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (SILA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 4th

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SILA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,838. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of -0.04.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

