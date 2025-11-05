Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (SILA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 4th

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE SILA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,838. Sila Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of -0.04.
About Sila Realty Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sila Realty Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Hims & Hers Stock May Be a Buy After Mixed Q3 Results
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Apple’s Next Quarter Could Be a “Prove It” iPhone 17 Moment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.