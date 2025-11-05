Convergence Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after buying an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE ABBV opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.