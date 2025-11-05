First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 26,599 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.