Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Equity Residential was given a new $79.75 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/26/2025 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2025 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Equity Residential had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/27/2025 – Equity Residential had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/17/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $75.00.

9/15/2025 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

