CoreWeave’s (CRWV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $174.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s current price.

CRWV has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

CoreWeave Stock Down 0.5%

CRWV stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.13. 5,570,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,847,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 191,331 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $25,954,050.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 853,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,827,329.85. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.80, for a total value of $38,756,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,604,188 shares of company stock worth $4,576,093,275 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

