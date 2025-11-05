Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Benchmark

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

