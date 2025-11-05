First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is Csenge Advisory Group’s 6th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,423 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $60,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,088,000 after acquiring an additional 971,388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,598,000 after acquiring an additional 434,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,123,000 after acquiring an additional 118,032 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

