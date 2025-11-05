Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

