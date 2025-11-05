Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 122 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $580,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $567,090.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50.

On Friday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total value of $575,010.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $567,630.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $550,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50.

On Friday, October 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $548,100.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average is $258.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 10,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.