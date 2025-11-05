New Millennium Group LLC Has $61,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day moving average of $323.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

