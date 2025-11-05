EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 89,837 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,837 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 170.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 454.15, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

