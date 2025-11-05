Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

